Susie "Sue" Jane Bomar Pacot, 92, of Lynchburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Her long journey is now complete and she and her beloved husband and best friend, George Nicholas Pacot Jr. are together again and are able to hold hands in the presence of God. Born on October 23, 1927, in Gladys, she was a faithful and devoted daughter to the late Willis Moses Bomar and the late Nellie Arthur Bomar. Sue was preceded in death by a brother, Buddie Bomar. Sue and George owned American Handicrafts and House of Frames where they were business partners and worked in harmony in their businesses. When they retired they volunteered with Meals on Wheels. She crocheted blankets for her church out-reach programs and all of grandchildren, great grandchildren and her friends babies. She was a founding, faithful, and lifetime member of Heritage United Methodist Church where she came from Memorial United Methodist Church and believed in the promises of God's word. She taught her children that God's love was a blessing. She loved her church and church family. Sue and George enjoyed fun and fellowship on trips to Myrtle Beach with their close friends from the church. Sue enjoyed adventures and wished she could fly her trip in a hot air balloon in Bedford Co and helicopter trip in Hawaii was as close as she could get to flying. Sue was a lady in all aspects and carried herself with grace and dignity. She was also a beautiful seamstress and made all of her daughter's dresses. She lead by example and loved all four of her children equally for who they were as individuals. All who knew and loved her are grateful for the wonderful memories that fill each of their hearts. Sue is survived by her children, Martha N. Franklin of Concord, Glenda N. Lilly and husband, Marcus, of Forest, Nick Pacot and wife, Sheila, of Forest, and Andy J. Pacot and partner, Neil Bauch, of Lantana, Fla.; grandchildren, Christopher M. Lilly, Gary Michael Gilliam and wife, Christy, of Rustburg, Matt Gilliam and wife, Sabrina, of South Boston, Sky Pacot and wife, Lisa, of Lynchburg, and Breon Pacot and wife, Katie, of Ponte Vedra, Fla.; and great-grandchildren, Murphy Pacot, Will Pacot, Sarah Elizabeth Pacot, Hannah Pacot, Candler Pacot, Aubrey-Ann Pacot, Grayson Gilliam, Garrett Gilliam, and Grant Gilliam. The following quote sums up Sue's life: "Of all the special joys in life The big ones and the small A Mother's love and tenderness Is the greatest of them all." Out of concern for our community during this pandemic, a celebration of Sue's life will be held at a later date. A special thank you to Noah's Landing and Gentle Shepherd Hospice.

