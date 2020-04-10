William "Buck" Bruce Owens GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. William "Buck" Bruce Owens, 76, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Conway Medical Center in Conway, South Carolina. He was born on January 30, 1944, in Wise, Virginia, a son of the late Thomas Carl and Bessie Lee Kilgore Owens. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Danny Owens. Mr. Owens is survived by his children, Rebecca Marie Greene (Paul), Sarah Beth Glass and Jonathan Daniel Owens (Devon); siblings, Doris Lindsey, Tom Owens (Betty), Jim Owens (Sheila) and Wayne Owens; 15 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends who will miss him. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com. Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, S.C. is serving the family.

