Robert Gordon Owen, 71, of Brookneal, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. A celebration of Robert's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Brookneal Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Herndon Jeffreys officiating. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family.
