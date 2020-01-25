James Albert "Buck" Owen HTCS James Albert "Buck" Owen, 73, of Appomattox, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Mildred "Millie" Smith Owen. Born in Reed City, Michigan, on October 31, 1946, he was a son of the late LLois Elizabeth Peck and Delbert Owen. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Kelly Jo Krieg and husband, Timothy A Krieg, of Norfolk; two grandchildren, Andrew J. Krieg II and Isabelle E. Krieg; two brothers, Hugh D. Owen and Victor Lee Owen; a sister-in-law, Darlene Owen; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, James Albert Owen, III and a sister-in-law, Sybil Owen. Buck was a 27 year retired U.S. Navy Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. Buck had a passion for Hot Rods and Harley's, he worked at Jacks Body Shop as a body man while living in Norfolk. He was a member of the American Legion Post #104 and the V.F.W. #9855. Buck was the founding member and commander of the Appomattox American Legion Honor Guard. He was the Commander of Post #104, 10th District Commander, Department of Virginia Vice Commander, Department Chairman of Media Communications, Sargent Major reenactor with the 18th Virginia Company H Longstreet Corps, and served offices at the State and National levels of the American Legion. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Liberty Baptist Church, Appomattox by the Rev. Dr. Rusty Small and the Rev. John Muth officiating. A luncheon will be held following the service at American Legion Post #104, Oakleigh Avenue. Following the luncheon, Military Rites will be conducted at American Legion Post #104 by American Legion Post #104 and VFW # 9855 combined honor guard. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Miles Memorial Methodist Church, 9450 Granby Street, Norfolk, Va., with the Rev. David Good Pasture, D. Min. Interment will be held in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations be made to the American Legion Post # 104, P.O. Box 584, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
