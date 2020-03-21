Terry Wayne Overstreet, 43, of Bedford, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born in Bedford, Va., on March 23, 1976, a son of Michael Mehaffey and wife, Leslie and the late Wanda "Susie" Overstreet. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Edward Burks Overstreet and James and Edna Welch; and his aunt, Loretta Overstreet. He was employed at Bedford Weaving Mill. Terry is survived by his girlfriend, Kelly Buchanan; children, Kayden Overstreet and Jennah Overstreet; uncles, Danny Lee Overstreet, Edward B. "Junior" Overstreet Jr., Wayne Overstreet (Kelly); aunt, Pam Shepherd (Tim); and numerous cousins and other family. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery with the Rev. Earl Ragland officiating. A private visitation will be held. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

