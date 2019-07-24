Patricia Ann Bryant "Sissy" Overstreet, 72, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ronnie O'Brien Overstreet. Born in Lynchburg, June 7, 1947, she was the daughter of the late George A. Bryant and Janie Cyrus Bryant. Sissy was an avid WWE fan and would watch wrestling whenever she could. She was a resident of the Heartland where she was affectionately known as "Trouble". The family would like to acknowledge the many wonderful friends she had during the years she was there. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She is survived by two sons, Jerry L. Overstreet and his wife, Rebecca Harvie and Paul Allen; one sister, Sallie C. Laughlin; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Peggy Allen Ward; and her brother, George A. Bryant Jr. A graveside service celebrating her life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Spring Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Tommy Bryant officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Whitten Park Avenue Chapel. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittenparkavenue.com.
