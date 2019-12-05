Pamela Wieringo Overstreet, 66, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Leon Boyd Overstreet. Born on August 19, 1953, in Campbell County, she was the daughter of Eunice Ford Wieringo of Rustburg and the late Julius Edwin "Buster" Wieringo Sr. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Julius "Jay" Wieringo Jr. She was a former employee of Mrs. Giles Country Kitchen with twenty-five years of service. In addition to her mother, Pam is survived by her son, Kevin Wieringo and wife, Sarah of Rustburg; two grandchildren, Tyler Witt and wife, Megan and Joshua Witt and a special cousin, Ricky Burns. She is also survived by two aunts, Phyllis Morrison and Freda Overstreet; two uncles, Cecil Wieringo and wife, Shirley and Richard Wieringo, and numerous cousins. A gathering of friends and family to celebrate Pam's life will be held from 6:30 until 8 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center Patient Support Fund. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.