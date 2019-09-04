Grover Davis Overstreet Jr., 60, of Piney River, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Born on December 31, 1958, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Grover Davis Overstreet Sr. and the late Shirley White Ward, as well as his late stepfather, David Lee Ward Sr. Grover was a construction superintendent for Jamerson Lewis Company and a member of River Church in Madison Heights. Grover is survived by his children, Ricky Overstreet of Madison Heights, Josh Overstreet and his wife, Toni of Madison Heights, and Heather Norconk and her husband, Bru of Piney River; five siblings, Kenneth White of Madison Heights, Carlton Overstreet of Madison Heights, Pam Reese of Madison Heights, Libbie Ward of Lynchburg, and David Ward of Lynchburg; his former wife, Darlene Campbell of Madison Heights; four grandchildren, Taylor Overstreet, Tanner Overstreet, Bella Cooper, and Griffin Overstreet; and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends. A memorial service will be conducted 5 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Bryan Jones officiating. The family will receive friends following the service until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
