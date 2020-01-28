Edith Mae Brads Overstreet, 72, of Bedford, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born in Bedford County, on November 11, 1947, a daughter of the late Russell Brads and Stella Hensley Brads. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Eastridge; and a grandson, Matthew Overstreet. She is survived by her husband, Sam Junior Overstreet; sons, Michael Overstreet and wife, Christina, and Russell Overstreet and wife, Wendie; daughter, Tracy Witt; grandchildren, Joshua Overstreet and wife, Anjulea, Taylor Overstreet, Samuel Overstreet, Corey Witt, and Kayla Witt; great-grandchildren, Austin Puckett, Camden Byer, Ava Overstreet, Avery Overstreet, Aquilla Freeman, Anyla Freeman, Jillyan-Caroline Overstreet, and Archer Overstreet; brothers, Vincent Brads and wife, Jean, and Gene Brads and wife, Louise; sisters, Maggie McFaddin and husband, Kenny, Mary Minnick, and Phyllis Zeigler; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Precious. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at New Beginnings Pentecostal Holiness Church, with the Rev. Earl Ragland officiating. A burial will follow in Holy Land Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Overstreet, Edith Mae Brads
To plant a tree in memory of Edith Overstreet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.