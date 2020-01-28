Edith Mae Brads Overstreet, 72, of Bedford, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born in Bedford County, on November 11, 1947, a daughter of the late Russell Brads and Stella Hensley Brads. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Eastridge; and a grandson, Matthew Overstreet. She is survived by her husband, Sam Junior Overstreet; sons, Michael Overstreet and wife, Christina, and Russell Overstreet and wife, Wendie; daughter, Tracy Witt; grandchildren, Joshua Overstreet and wife, Anjulea, Taylor Overstreet, Samuel Overstreet, Corey Witt, and Kayla Witt; great-grandchildren, Austin Puckett, Camden Byer, Ava Overstreet, Avery Overstreet, Aquilla Freeman, Anyla Freeman, Jillyan-Caroline Overstreet, and Archer Overstreet; brothers, Vincent Brads and wife, Jean, and Gene Brads and wife, Louise; sisters, Maggie McFaddin and husband, Kenny, Mary Minnick, and Phyllis Zeigler; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Precious. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at New Beginnings Pentecostal Holiness Church, with the Rev. Earl Ragland officiating. A burial will follow in Holy Land Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

