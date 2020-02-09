Bruce M. Oulds Sr., 75, of Evington, transitioned from this life on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Autumn Care Nursing Facility in Altavista, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born on March 21, 1944, in Campbell County, to the late Lillian and Stephen Oulds. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 55 years, Betty; a son, Bruce Jr. (Leslie); a daughter, Crystal; six grandchildren, Devin, Bruce III, Aaron, Tiffinay, Catherine and Aimee; four sisters, Geraline Avery, Luwatha Dawkins (John), Consuella Barbour (Vincent), and Mary Calloway, all of Evington and Cecilia Hull of Lynchburg; three sisters-in-law, Diane Johnson (Wayne) of Baltimore, Md., Michelle Patterson (Tony) of Roanoke, and Katherine Oulds of Evington; in addition to a host of relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Lillian and Stephen Oulds; four brothers, Carl, Ralph, James, Steven Jr; and two sisters, Mabel and Lillian. Deacon Oulds was a faithful member of Mount Evergreen Baptist Church. He was also a veteran of the United States Air Force. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-0611. A memorial service to commemorate and celebrate his life will be announced at a later date. He will be sadly missed by all the many lives he touched. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
