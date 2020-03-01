A memorial service celebrating the life of Bruce M Oulds Sr. will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home (Chapel) Lynchburg, Va. Refreshments will be served directly after. Family and friends are welcomed to attend. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Oulds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries