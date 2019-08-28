Robert "Bob" John Ott, 80, of Forest, Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019, in the comfort of his home. He was surrounded by family as he stepped into heaven. Born January 5, 1939, in Muncy, Pa., Bob was the son of the late John Kenneth and Eleanor Louise Hall Ott. Bob's family was his world, and he, theirs. Those left to cherish his memory are his caring sister, Nancy Ott Hall; one brother, David E. Ott; his sweetheart, C. Diane Brown; two loving daughters, Wanda E. Ott of Forest, Va., and Debbie M. Moore and her husband, Tony, of Trinity, N.C.; and his best friend and son, Roger M. Ott and his wife, Connie, of Forest, Va. Bob is also survived by the loves of his life - his seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Bob was lovingly referred to as Pap, not only by his grandchildren, but all who knew him. He was partner and namesake of Pap's Cigar Company in Lynchburg, Va. His favorite pastime was spending time with the friends who became family there. He is also the former owner of Nelson Run Campground in Potter County, Pa., and Twin Hills Sports Shop in Montoursville, Pa. As a retired pastor, Bob had the privilege of leading many to the Lord and officiating the weddings of several of his loved ones. An avid NY Yankees fan, Bob's hobbies included watching baseball, hunting, fishing, and enjoying a cigar while surrounded by friends and family. He was a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and a best friend to all who knew him. His greatest joy was spending time with Diane, his children, and his grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Sedgefield, located at 3088 New London Rd, Forest, Va. A memorial service will immediately follow at 7 p.m., officiated by Dr. Vernon Brewer. A burial service will take place at a later date at Twin Hills Cemetery in Montoursville, Pa. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
