Sharon Payne Osborne, 62, of 2609 Lambs Church Road, Altavista, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her home. She was born January 24, 1957, in Lynchburg, a daughter of Shirley Dudley Payne of Altavista and the late Bobby Franklin Payne. She was a member of Lambs United Methodist Church, a past employee of Universal and a caregiver. She is survived by a son, Randy Overstreet and his wife, Kelly, of Lynchburg; and two brothers, Darrell Payne and his wife, Debbie, of Altavista and Eric Payne of Forest. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials, consider Lambs United Methodist Church, Treasurer, 3098 Marysville Rd., Altavista, VA 24517. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
