William "Mutt" Lewis Osborne Jr. departed this life on Tuesday May 12, 2020, at his residence. Born March 12, 1953, he was the son of the late William Lewis and Marie Turner Osborne. He was preceded in death by a sister Rosa O. Morgan. Mutt leaves fond memories to be cherished by his devoted wife, of 46 years, Peggy B. Osborne; one daughter, Carlita S. Osborne; one son, Andre K. Osborne (Courtney); three step grandchildren, Antwan, Perry and Diamond; and a step great-grandson, Jewel. Mutt leaves to cherish his memory four sisters, Carolyn Osborne, Lillie Osborne, Margaret Braxton and Sandra Johnson; one brother, David Osborne; mother-in-law, Lois Burford; four brothers-in-law,the Rev. James "Buddy" Braxton, Raymond Burford, Carl Burford and Wayne Burford; five sisters-in-law, Delores Callands, Patricia Burford, Pamela Burford, Faithy Burford and Diana Burford; special friends Edward Banks, John Eubanks, Wimpie Allen and Mark Cabell; and a host of aunts, uncles nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Due to COVID 19 regulations, a graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday May 17, 2020, at First Baptist Church Coolwell Cemetery, Amherst, Va. Community Funeral Home directing.
