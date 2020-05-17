August 27, 1948 - Friday, May 15, 2020 Aubrey Clinton "A.C." Orrell Jr., 71, of Hurt, died on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was the husband of the late Linda Lambert Orrell. He was born on August 27, 1948, in Lynchburg, a son of the late Aubrey Clinton Orrell Sr. and Beulah Payne Orrell. He was a member of Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church and a veteran of the United States National Guard. A.C. was a past employee of Burlington Industries. He loved fishing, deer and turkey hunting, photography and was a loving devoted grandfather. He is survived by two daughters, Amy Orrell Slate and her husband, Jay, of Brookneal, and Laura Orrell Mason and her husband, Kurt, of Nathalie; one brother, Shirley Orrell and his wife, Donna, of Gretna; three grandchildren, Corbin, Adalyn and Holden Mason; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Walker. A drive in funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, May 18, 2020, at Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church by the Rev. Brad Hendrix and Randolph Coffey with interment to follow in the church cemetery. While in the parking lot, please tune-in to 96.1 FM on your radio to listen to the service while within your automobile. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2635 Tabor Road, Gladys, VA 24554. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family. Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation 809 Main Street, Altavista, Va.
