Dana Allen Orlando, 51, of Forest, died Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ellen Orlando; paternal grandparents, William and Katie Orlando; maternal grandparents, Casey and Grace Jones; uncles, William Orlando Jr. and Tony Orlando; and aunt, Mary Kinney. He is survived by his father, Joe Orlando and stepmother, Brenda Orlando; brothers, Joseph Paul Orlando and Randy Porter; step-sister, Jaime Hunter; uncle, Oscar Orlando (Carol); aunt, Charlene Orlando; and numerous cousins. He graduated from Altavista High School in 1986 and was a long time cook at the Hotel Roanoke. He enjoyed collecting stamps and coins and loved to cook. Services will be rendered at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Reverend Kent Lawhorne will officiate. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Orlando, Dana Allen
