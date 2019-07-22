Ruby Reedy Ore, 85, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born on October 2, 1933, in Grayson County, Va., she was the daughter of the late James Claude and Jennie Norman Reedy. She retired early at the age of 51 and was a 31-year survivor of breast cancer. Her life revolved around her faith, and her family. She was a long-time member of Temple Baptist Church, of Madison Heights. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and keeping everyone spoiled with her delicious cooking. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton T. Ore Jr.; an infant son; two sisters, Edna Reedy and Carol Odham; and three brothers, Robert E. Reedy, Ralph Reedy, and John Reedy. Mrs. Ore is survived by her four children, Michael Reedy (Barbara), Brenda Evans (Lloyd), C.T. Ore and Lisa Reynolds, and Donna Green (Robert); three siblings, Mary Ross, Roy Reedy, and Fannie Greer (Avery); six grandchildren, Deanna Reedy, Darryl Ore, Daniel Reedy (Caren), Elizabeth Coffey (David), Jennifer Davis (Duval), and Andrew Green; a step grandson, Tony Unroe; eight great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandson. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home in Lynchburg. The family will receive friends one hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please send donations to American Heart Association, Breast Cancer Association, or Temple Baptist Church. The family would like to send a special thanks to the Stroobants Cardiovascular Center at Lynchburg General Hospital, and all of the hard-working people of the palliative care team as well. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.