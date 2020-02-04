Dr. C. Gordon Olson, 90, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Guggenheimer Nursing Home. He was the husband of 12 years to Dottie Wagner Olson. Born on January 24, 1930, in Orange, N.J., he was the son of the late George Nathaniel Olson and the late Iris Thoren Olson. Gordon was a retired professor for Northeastern Bible College and Liberty University and was a member of Calvary Chapel in Lynchburg, Va. He also was a Christian, Theological author, and served the Lord as a missionary to Pakistan for 10 years. In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his former wife of 48 years, Miriam E. Olson; one brother and one sister. In addition to his wife, Gordon is survived by two children, Douglas J. Olson of Fairlawn, N.J. and Joyce "Joy" Olson Rogers and her husband, Timothy, of Dade City, Fla.; two grandsons, Tommy McCarthy and Michael McCarthy and his wife, Heather; two great-grandchildren, Malachi McCarthy and Rosealyn McCarthy; and other loving family members and friends. A memorial service will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Calvary Chapel Lynchburg, 20722 Timberlake Road, Suite 5, Lynchburg, VA 24502 (New Location in the Big Lots Shopping Center.) In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christar Mission or Faith Comes by Hearing. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Olson, Dr. C. Gordon
