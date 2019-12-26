Bentleigh Sapphire Oliver, known affectionately as Benny, departed from this life on December 21, 2019, after just three precious months of living. She was born in Lynchburg, Va. to adoring parents, Desiree Johnson Oliver and Dennis James Oliver Jr. on September 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her great-grandfathers, Richard Terrell Wade, M.D. and Norman Delano Johnson; and uncle Norman Dee Mack. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Brooklynn Skye Oliver. Surviving great-grandparents and grandparents include Evaline B. Hewitt, Louise Johnson, Marian W. Wade, Annie Mack, Norman Johnson (Nina), Wanda Cabell (Joseph) and Dennis James Oliver Sr. (Beverly), respectively. Surviving aunts and uncles include Marquitta Mack, Tiana Alexander, Brittney Flores, Breanne Dean (Eric), Lamont Lamberth, Joey Flores, Corey Flores, and a host of beloved cousins and extended family, devoted family friends and a large, loving church family at Lynchburg First Church of the Nazarene. A celebration of life will be held at Heritage Funeral Service at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, to commemorate her precious life. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the funeral home. She was a special miracle baby and lived abundantly. Her memory will forever be cherished. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Oliver, Bentleigh Sapphire
