Geraldine King Olanrewaju, 71, of Richmond, departed this life on Monday, November 18, 2019. Gerri is survived by her mother, Alberta King White; and siblings, Roosevelt, Leroy, Harvey, Thurman, Christine, James and Ruby King. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Gravel Hill Baptist Church, 2600 Gravel Hill Road, Richmond, VA 23225. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA 23224. Mimms Funeral Home assisting family courtesy of Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
