July 23, 1934 - June 3, 2020 Pauline "Polly" Coffey Ogden, of Lynchburg (Campbell County), passed away suddenly at home on June 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Hardy G. Coffey; mother, Ernestine S. Coffey; sister, Shelby C. Messner; and brothers, Howard Delano Coffey, Delmas Woody Coffey, and Carlyle (Buck) Coffey. She is survived by her children, Jacqueline "Jackie" O. White (John/Chip), Frank C. Ogden, III (Rhonda), Teresa D. Ogden, and John R.G. Ogden (Ginny); her grandchildren, Andrew M. White (Kristen), Benjamin D. White (Shannon), Page G. Ogden, Stuart M. Ogden, Brendan J. Ogden, and Emma K. Ogden; and her great-grandchildren, Ryan P. White, Andrew M. (Drew) White, and Ava L. White. Polly was the first library clerk at the Timbrook Branch of the Campbell County Library, where she met many patrons who remembered and missed her years after her retirement; she was known as the "friendly librarian." She later served on the Library Board of Trustees. Polly loved her family, gardening, birds and reading, and was an accomplished cook and seamstress. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the charity of your choice. Diuguid Funeral Service - Waterlick Chapel 21914 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg

