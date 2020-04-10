Lois Sharlean Bobbitt Ogden, 82, of Madison Heights, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her residence. Born in Penhook, Va., on October 7, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Henry Coleman Bobbitt and Vergie Barker Bobbitt. She was a 1956 graduate of Climax High School and Phillips Business College in 1958. She retired from Burlington Industries Transportation Division after 24 years of service and was a member of Elon Evangelical Presbyterian Church. She was always supportive of her family and active in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren's lives. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, David C. Bobbitt. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, William H. Ogden Sr.; one daughter, Tammy Ogden Campbell and husband, Lee; one son, William H. "Billy" Ogden Jr. and his wife, Kris, all of Madison Heights; one sister, Pearl Bobbitt Campbell of Penhook; four grandchildren, Brandon Campbell (Lauren), Amanda Kellogg (David), Bryce Wallace (Brian) and Ashton Sale (Jacob); and seven great-grandchildren. A private service celebrating her life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Elon Evangelical Presbyterian Church with Pastor Barry Tucker officiating. Friends may watch the service live at facebook.com/elonepc. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. Friends may also pay their respects and sign the register on Friday, April 10, 2020, from 9 a.m until 5 p.m. at Whitten Monelison Chapel. The family would like to gratefully acknowledge Dr. Cecilia MacCallum, nurses and staff and Centra Hospice for the excellent care they provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elon Presbyterian Church, 2290 Cedar Gate Rd., Madison Heights, VA 24572 or to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. To submit a condolence to the family or a tribute about Sharlean, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
