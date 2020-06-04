September 19, 1946 - June 3, 2020 Walter Edward "Tadpole" Ogden Jr., 73, of Madison Heights passed away on Tuesday, June 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Lynchburg, September 19, 1946. He retired from Mead Corp./RockTenn with over 40 years of service and was a member of Christ Community Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter E. Odgen Sr. and one son, John N. Ogden. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Brenda Woody Ogden; his mother, Helen M. Ogden; two sons, Walter E. "W.E." Ogden III and William F. "Bubba" Ogden and his fiancé, Trisha; his sister, Gayle O. Wyatt and husband, Ronnie; two grandchildren, Caleb and Bella Ogden; his brother-in-law, Bobby Woody Jr. and wife, Jody; and other extended family, friends and his loving fur-babies. A service celebrating his life will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Glenn Shelton officiating. The family will receive friends following the service until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Monelison Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 56, Madison Heights, VA 24572 Christ Community Church, 2209 S. Amherst Hwy. Amherst, VA 24521 or the Amherst County Humane Society, P.O. Box 614, Amherst, VA 24521. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.