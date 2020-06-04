September 19, 1946 - June 3, 2020 Walter Edward "Tadpole" Ogden Jr., 73, of Madison Heights passed away on Tuesday, June 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Lynchburg, September 19, 1946. He retired from Mead Corp./RockTenn with over 40 years of service and was a member of Christ Community Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter E. Odgen Sr. and one son, John N. Ogden. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Brenda Woody Ogden; his mother, Helen M. Ogden; two sons, Walter E. "W.E." Ogden III and William F. "Bubba" Ogden and his fiancé, Trisha; his sister, Gayle O. Wyatt and husband, Ronnie; two grandchildren, Caleb and Bella Ogden; his brother-in-law, Bobby Woody Jr. and wife, Jody; and other extended family, friends and his loving fur-babies. A service celebrating his life will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Glenn Shelton officiating. The family will receive friends following the service until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Monelison Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 56, Madison Heights, VA 24572 Christ Community Church, 2209 S. Amherst Hwy. Amherst, VA 24521 or the Amherst County Humane Society, P.O. Box 614, Amherst, VA 24521. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

Tags

Load entries