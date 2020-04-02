Cary Mitchell Ogden, 80, of Huddleston, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, surrounded by his family. Cary was born on Sunday, April 23, 1939, in Lynchburg, Va., a son of the late Joseph Carl Ogden and Mamie Whitten Ogden. He graduated from Madison Heights High School and went on to work for Babcock and Wilcox as a welder. He married Estelle Harris Ogden in 1967 and they lived together in Huddleston, Va. Together they raised three children on Windy Acres Farm, where dad enjoyed the peace of farm life. In addition to his mother and father, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Scott Ogden, and a special family friend, Frank Smith. He leaves as his legacy his loving wife of 53 years, Estelle Harris Ogden; two children, Karen Ogden Woodford and husband, Davie, and Kevin Mitchell Ogden; and six grandchildren, Whitney Brooke Ogden, Kristina Nicole Ogden, Hunter Davis Woodford and fiancee, Kristy Marie Keohane, Makayla Marie Woodford, Jeffrey Thomas (JT) Ogden and Jenna Addison Ogden. He also leaves to cherish his memory, his sister, Caroline Ogden Carter. His children and grandchildren remember him as a loving, giving, hardworking and gentle man. Cary went to work at Babcock & Wilcox in welding and retired as Manager of Assembly Manufacturing Operations after 47 years. He was known for his loyal and dedicated service to the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program at BWXT Nuclear Products Division. He was a member of the Monelison Fire Department and a founding member of the Monelison Volunteer Rescue Squad. Cary was a faithful member of Mentow Baptist Church for 43 years serving in many capacities including deacon, Sunday school director, trustee, Moderator of the Strawberry Baptist Association and Representative to the Virginia Baptist Mission Board. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Mentow Baptist Church, 3282 Mentow Drive, Huddleston, VA 24104. The family would like to thanks dad's close friends from BWXT, the church and the community for their love throughout his life. A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Mentow Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Rick Foster officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.
