James Willis "Buck" O'Dell, 73, of 2325 East Ferry Road, Gladys died on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Brenda Helen Blankenbaker O'Dell for 50 years. He was born on October 8, 1946, in Beckley, W.Va., a son of the late George Willis O'Dell and Mildred Virginia Holsten O'Dell. He was of the Baptist faith and a self-employed wood cutter. Buck was a hardworking man, good husband, great father and always spoke what was on his mind. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Annette Juanita Troyer and her husband, Allen of Gladys, Susan Marie Grambling and her husband, Kenny of Tallahassee, Fla. and Nancy Fay Mackey and her husband, Dewayne of Appomattox; one sister, Carol Jean Gues of Unionville; eight grandchildren, Amanda Troyer, James "Willie" Baker, Amber Gallier, Brittany Freed, Samantha Morris, Melanie Stilwell, Michael Logan, and Raymond Troyer; 12 great-grandchildren, Alayna, Adalyn and Asher Gallier, Madison Morris, Jayce, Ayden and Timber Brown, Ella Marie Baker, Jessa, Jordan and Jaden Freed, and Lillie Troyer; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, James Willis O'Dell II; a sister, Wilma Jean Lee; and two brothers, Robert and Gary O'Dell. A private graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at The Good Shepherd's Chapel Cemetery, Gladys. For those wishing to view Buck, viewing will be available from 1 until 9 p.m. on Monday and from 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. For the protection of your health, proper health precautions and social distancing will be practiced. The family will have a visitation at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.