March 19,1970 - June 22, 2020 Geoff, of Nederland, Colorado, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 22, 2020, while running a trail in his beloved Colorado Mountains. Geoff graduated from Virginia Episcopal School, Vanderbilt University, and received his Masters from James Madison University. Geoff is survived by his wife of 25 years, Elizabeth Holland; their two sons, Ben and Elliot; and a brother, Jon of Atlanta, Ga. He will be so missed by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. (Cyndy) Fred Ochsner of Bedford County, and his loving in-laws Dr. and Mrs. Warren Holland of Columbia, S.C. Arrangements are incomplete, but condolences may be sent to Mrs. Geoff Ochsner, 2 Sundown Trail,Nederland, Colorado 80466. The Natural Funeral 102 West Chester Street, Lafayette, Colorado 80026

