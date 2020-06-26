March 19,1970 - June 22, 2020 Geoff, of Nederland, Colorado, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 22, 2020, while running a trail in his beloved Colorado Mountains. Geoff graduated from Virginia Episcopal School, Vanderbilt University, and received his Masters from James Madison University. Geoff is survived by his wife of 25 years, Elizabeth Holland; their two sons, Ben and Elliot; and a brother, Jon of Atlanta, Ga. He will be so missed by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. (Cyndy) Fred Ochsner of Bedford County, and his loving in-laws Dr. and Mrs. Warren Holland of Columbia, S.C. Arrangements are incomplete, but condolences may be sent to Mrs. Geoff Ochsner, 2 Sundown Trail,Nederland, Colorado 80466. The Natural Funeral 102 West Chester Street, Lafayette, Colorado 80026
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.