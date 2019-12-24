John Joseph O'Sullivan III, 79, of Amherst, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Fairmont Crossing, Amherst. Born in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 1940, Mr. O'Sullivan was the son of the late John Joseph O'Sullivan II and Leona Monet O'Sullivan. John retired as a Chief Petty Officer after 21 years of service with the United States Navy. He then served the City of Virginia Beach for 20 years, first as a Procurement Officer and finally as a Supervisor of Data Processing. He was an avid canoeist with Float Fishermen of Virginia. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by three children, John Joseph O'Sullivan IV, Mary O'Sullivan and Brian David O'Sullivan. He is survived by his wife, Melinda "Dianne" Stallings O'Sullivan of Amherst; sons, Patrick Joseph O'Sullivan (Lisa Kirk Barbieri-O'Sullivan) of Goochland, and Casey O'Sullivan of Amherst; daughter, Gabrielle Leona O'Sullivan of Ashville, N.C.; brother, Timothy O'Sullivan (Marie) of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and two sisters, Susan O. Talt (Matthew) and Colleen O. Roesner (Harold), both of Grand Blanc, Mich. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring "See You Down Stream". Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.
O'Sullivan III, John Joseph
