Carolyn "Clairee" O'Daniel, 99, of Huddleston, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, July 22, 2019, in the Bedford County Nursing Home. She was born on October 30, 1919, in Montgomery, Ala., a daughter of the late Oscar Hunter Stephens and Katie Mae Finn Stephens. She was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-nine years, Smitty O'Daniel Sr. as well as her brother, sister, two sons-in-law, and one daughter-in-law. She was a longtime member of Staunton Baptist Church. Surviving are her daughters, Bobbie Schmitt and Nancy Smith; her son, Smitty O'Daniel Jr. as well as nine grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 12 great great-grandchildren, and numerous other family and friends. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Bedford County Nursing Home for their care of Clairee the past six + years. Also special thanks to Taylor, Casey, Leslie, Angela, Sandy, Catherine, Connie, Carolyn and Sandy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Staunton Baptist Church, 15267 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, Huddleston, VA 24104, or Gideons International, Bedford County Camp, P.O. Box 791, Bedford, VA 24523. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Staunton Baptist Church and a service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. John Reale officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.
