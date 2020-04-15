Callie Marie Nunery, of Pine Hill Lane, Norwood, peacefully departed this life on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond Virginia. Born on September 17, 1949, in Norwood, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Jessie M. and Mary E. Nunery. Callie was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. Callie accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age, and she was an active and devoted life-long member of Saint John Baptist Church (Norwood). Callie held a host of titles, from Church Clerk to Usher. She was a tireless saint and served the kingdom without hesitation. A product of the Nelson County Public School System, she returned and served for 33 years as a committed classroom teacher, school counselor, and Director of the Alternative Education Program. A beacon of the community Callie was a devoted member of the Nelson County NAACP and the Voter's League, and served on the Blue Ridge Medical Center Board, where she championed the cause of justice for all. A life-long learner, and advocate for children, she loved her Lord, her family, her church, and the County of Nelson. Callie is survived by five sisters, Yvonne R. Corry of Norwood, Mary F. Rose of Norwood, Shirley R. Gill of Goldsboro, N.C., the Rev. Dr. Valdrie N. Walker of Norwood, and Dorothy N. Hutcheson of Chester; one brother, Massie (Dorothy) L. Rose of Columbia, S.C.; 13 nieces and nephews, 20 great-nieces and nephews; and a host of relatives, family, and friends. A private funeral service will be held at Saint John Baptist Church in Norwood with the Rev. Rodney Sandidge officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The family will host a memorial service to celebrate the life and legacy of Callie Nunery in September of 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/ Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, 434-263-4097.
