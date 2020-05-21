Sunday, April 16, 1939 - Tuesday, May 19, 2020 Johnny "Johnny Buck" Saunders Nuckles, died peaceful on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was born on Sunday, April 16, 1939, in Madison Heights, and was proud to be 81 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard N. Nuckles and Beulah N. Nuckles along with his four siblings, Jimmy N. Nuckles, Shirley Dunn Wiley, Franklin D. Nuckles, and Russel R. Nuckles. Johnny was the middle child. His strong work ethic began at the age of nine when he started working odd jobs, carrying water and wood for his neighbors to make some money. He grew up in a fun-loving family, not rich by any means, but they had so many great times together. The older they got the more they enjoyed their times together. They had the best Easter Egg hunts, July 4ths, Thanksgivings, Christmas Eves and Christmas Days. Lots of eating, singing and laughing. On September 17, 1959, he married Brenda Dowdy Nuckles. They met at the Merry Garden Skating Rink and both loved to skate. They had two children, Stacey N. Jones (Irby) and Mitchell W. Nuckles (Lori). They were the proud grandparents of Jonathon B. Jones (Grace), Sarah J. Barbour (Michael), Lisa B Agee, Erin L. Nuckles, Landon A. Nuckles, and Lauren C. Wilson (Michael). Also, great-grandchildren Makayla Ann Agee and Clayton Lane Wilson. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Elsie Mae Dowdy. He was a member of Fairview Christian Church, the Adult Bible Class, the Christian Men's Fellowship, Tuesday Night Suppers, Lynchburg Coin Club, and The Marine Corps League. These groups brought him much joy as he was usually the life of the party. At 16 years old Johnny quit school, went to work to help support his family. He really wanted a high school diploma and in September, 1968, he began a new General Education Diploma program called the High School Completion Program at E.C. Glass, receiving his GED Diploma in 1969. He then continued night classes for two years and obtained his high school diploma graduating with the class of 1971 from E.C. Glass. In 1962, Johnny began working at C.B. Fleet Company on Commerce Street as line operator and retired in 1996 as the Maintenance Supervisor. After retirement he enjoyed his part time job at Kroger on Timberlake Road. Where he met and talked to many, many people. Spending most of his breaks playing the claw machine. Johnny was a proud member and later manager of the C.B. Fleet Softball Team. The team always enjoyed "drinking a pizza" together after the games. When his son Mitch began little league, Johnny was supportive and loved teaching him all about the game. They eventually had the opportunity to play softball together for both the Fleet Team and Fairview Christian Church Team. Johnny was a collector, he loved yard sales, pawn shops, antique and vintage stores and they loved him. He was a storyteller and his favorite words were "now listen to me, listen to me now". He loved nature and spent many cold cold mornings in the woods on the Chambers farm in Bedford, where he camped out with many friends including Troy Bosiger and the late Paul Smith before a day of hunting or fishing. Johnny also had the opportunity to travel to all 50 stated and loved seeing the beautiful wonders of the landscape. Many of these trips were with his cousin Joe Nuckols and wife Bettie. Johnny did not need to travel far though as he loved going on rides with his friends George McCormick, Russell Neighbors, and the late Robert Lipscomb around Virginia and West Virginia. Johnny enjoyed many things in his life including skiing, Fine Time Tours Nascar Race Bus Trips, and Gambling. He loved betting everyone on the bus that Jeff Gordan would finish in front of their driver. In later years when he was not able to go on bus trips, he enjoyed visiting casinos everywhere he traveled. His family is not sure he was always on the winning side but he always thought and knew he was. Johnny was a jack of all trade and could fix just about anything. In his later years he was not physically able to do all that he wanted. But he was sure to tell his grandchildren exactly how to do it for him while he supervised. He also had several friends that helped take care of his home and vehicles. Ricky Haskins his mechanic, Tony Phelps for lawn care, and Gale Farmer for heating and air condition. In his final days he was cared for by Centra Hospice and the family would like to give a special thanks to Lindsey, Tammy, and Shelia. With their care Johnny was able to live out his final days as he wanted, surrounded by his family. And as only Johnny could say "Yeahhhhh Buddy". A funeral service will be conducted at Fairview Christian Church 2701 Campbell Ave., on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Virginia Memorial Park on Route 221. Family and friends are welcomed to pay their respects from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Whitten Funeral Home staff will assist the family with the 10-person social distancing rule due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Fairview Christian Church. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
