James Paul Nuckles, 59, of Madison Heights, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born on February 4, 1961, in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late Clarence Walter and Etta Elizabeth Nuckles. James enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with his prize possession, his dog, Lady Bell. James is survived by his siblings, C. Dean Nuckles and wife, Geraldine, E. Allen Nuckles, Deborah Branham, and Elizabeth D. Lipscomb; five nephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel, with Pastor James Witten officiating. Interment will follow at Allwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Foundation (www.diabetes.org). Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Nuckles family (929-5712).

To plant a tree in memory of James Nuckles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries