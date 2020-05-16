November 9, 1957 - Sunday, May 10, 2020 Mr. Lonnie Nowlin, age 62, of Concord, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his residence. He was the son of Mrs. June Hurt Nowlin and the late Mr. William Nowlin. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mrs. Stella Hurt; and grandfather, Mr. Taft Hurt. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Mary Ann Panniel Nowlin of the home; his children, Paula "Cookie" Blake (Brenton) and Robert Lonnell Adams (Chelle) both of Lynchburg, and Diane Monk (Danny) of Ruther Glen, Va.; seven grandchildren, Jabari Blake, Jahee Blake, Attache' Brown, Dayshaa Curtis, Kyle Adams, Koleman Adams and Zaniyah Adams; his mother, Mrs. June Nowlin of Brookneal; sisters, Louise Bateman (Rodney) of New Jersey, Brenda James (Tim) of Lynchburg; brothers, William "Pete" Nowlin and Ricky Nowlin of Brookneal; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel in Brookneal. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service 304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, Virginia 24528

