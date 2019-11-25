On Saturday, November 23, 2019, Heaven was blessed with the arrival of Frieda Evans Norton. She was the loving wife of David Norton for 33 years. Frieda was born on March 27, 1955, in Baltimore, Md., a daughter of the late George W. Evans and the late Nancy M. Evans. She was a member of Amazing Grace Ministries and had worked at Areva for more than forty years. In recent years she had become an assistant with Sentry Equipment and Erectors. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, David Nathaniel Norton, Sabrina Rene' Shipwash (Barry); grandchildren, Michele Shipwash, Natalie Shipwash, and Lilly Tyree; sisters, Debbie Bacon and Latricia Hall (Gary); a brother, George Evans (Sonya); and a stepbrother, Pastor Bill Evans (Judy). The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Virginia Memorial Park with Pastor Bill Evans officiating. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
