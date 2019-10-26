HURT, Va. Edward Allan North, age 76, of Hurt, died on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at his residence. Born on May 1, 1943, in Bedford County, he was a son of the late Jeff North and Rosa Dale Parker North. He was predeceased by a son, Terry Allan North; and two brothers, Buddy North and Gary North. Mr. North was an Army Veteran and of the Baptist Faith. He was a welder; and he loved golfing and gardening. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Simpson North of the residence; one daughter, Kimberly North Rosser of Sanford, N.C.; two stepsons, Marty Brumfield of Hurt, and Mark Brumfield of Hurt; one stepdaughter, Daphne Brumfield and friend, David Williams, of Lynch Station; two brothers, Frank North of Lynchburg, and Mickey North of Bedford; four sisters-in-law including Eloise Waller of Altavista; eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Gretna Burial Park by the Rev. Bobby Brumfield. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 until 1:50 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home and other times will be at the residence. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
