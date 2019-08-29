Bonnie Tate Noll, 74, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Jack J. Noll for 38 years. She was born on October 24, 1944, in Newport News, Va., the daughter of the late Rawley Dunnington Tate and the late Grace Hawker Tate. Bonnie retired from J.C. Penney & Co. as a Senior Merchandising Manager. She was a start-up managing member who opened the new Four Seasons Mall in Greensboro, N.C. and ended her career managing in Atlanta, Ga., at two mall stores for Penney's. Throughout her business career, she was a trailblazer for women in retail management and deservedly achieved great respect for her accomplishments in her field. She was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church, Lynchburg and First Baptist Church, Atlanta. She was a past member of Sedgefield Country Club, Atlanta Country Club and Boonsboro Country Club. She was a member and volunteer of the Chattahoochee Plantation Women's Club; Book Club as well as Link Counseling Center in Atlanta. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Ross and husband, Elliott, of Union Dale, Pa.; two sons, Bryan Cocke of Evington, and Keith Noll of Big Island, Va.; three grandchildren, Jason Cocke and wife, Amanda, Christopher Cocke and wife, Sara, and Grace Ross; and four great-grandchildren, Travis Cocke, Camryn Cocke, Colton Cocke, and Savannah Cocke. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, Va. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.