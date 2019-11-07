Tina Marie Mann Nichols, 56, of Wagon Wheel Road, Appomattox, died Monday, November 4, 2019.
Born in Lynchburg, September 4, 1963, she was a daughter of Iris Christian Mann, the late Frank Phelps and the late Wayne Mann. Tina loved animals and her dog Brandy.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her children, Jonathan Nichols, Kimberly Page and Trinity, and Crystal Page, all of Appomattox; two brothers, Robert Mann of Pamplin, and Daniel Phelps, of Lynchburg; one sister, Tiffany Seay of Appomattox; three nephews, Zachary Mann, Joshua Ellis, and Justin Ellis; and a special family friend, Ashley Clements.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Lisa Mann Ellis.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
The family will receive friends at the home of her mother.
Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
