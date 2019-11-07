Nichols, Corinne Eanes

Audrey Corinne Nichols, 82, of Huddleston, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was the devoted wife of Samuel Burl Nichols for 59 years. She often talked about their life of love, how they met, how the two years he was deployed in Europe were the longest two years of her life. Their marriage was a wonderful example for all. Caring, loving and never selfish.
She was born on September 15, 1937 in Martinsville, Va. Corinne was a daughter of the late Ranford Eanes and the late Mittie Jennings Eanes.
In addition to her parents, Corinne was preceded in death by her brother, Kent Eanes.
Corinne is survived by two daughters, Kelly Abbott and her husband, Roger, Pam Graham and her husband, Keith; granddaughter, Kori Weeks; grandsons, Samuel Reynolds, Scott Reynolds, Zach Abbott, Carter Graham and Walker Graham; great-grandsons, Kaiden Weeks, Cole Reynolds, Emmett Reynolds, C.J. Weeks, Atlas Walker, and great- granddaughters, Mariah Weeks and Fern Walker; her brother, Jim Eanes and her sister, Peggy Quarles.
Corinne loved the Lord, she loved her husband and her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, nana and great- nana. She said those roles brought her the greatest joy in life. She had such an outgoing personality; she never met a stranger! She made friends wherever she went. She will leave behind a legacy of love, strong faith in God and kindness that not many could match. Her faith and commitment to her Lord and Savior was apparent every day. She will be missed every day.
There will be a visitation at Tharp Funeral Home, Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The family will receive friends at other times at the home of Kelly, 1229 Ashton Court, Goode, Va. A Celebration of Corinne’s life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Bethlehem Baptist Church with the Rev. David Critcher officiating. Interment will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Friendship Baptist Church, 9577 Wards Road Rustburg, Va. 24588.
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
