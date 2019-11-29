Nichols, Charles Hayden

Charles Hayden Nichols, 87, of Evington, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Autumn Care of Altavista. He was the husband of Charlotte Wildman Nichols for 63 years.
He was born March 31, 1932 in Bedford County, a son of the late Harvey Nichols and Lillian Aliff Nichols. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and retired from logging when he turned 80. Charles loved life, his family, his church, the great outdoors and Abbott bus trips. He was kind hearted, lovable and a kid at heart.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Donna Hensley and her husband, Ronald, of Evington; two brothers, Samuel Nichols and Jimmie Nichols and his wife, Yvonne, all of Huddleston; two granddaughters, Beth Dooley and Katie Olsen and her husband, Todd; four great-grandchildren, Brayden Dooley, Levi Dooley, Bailey Olsen and Blake Olsen; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Lena Trent; and five brothers, Marshall, Mack, Otha, William and Moorman Nichols.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Evington by Pastor Chuck Williams with interment to follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Bethlehem Baptist Church, P.O. Box 99, Evington, VA 24550.
