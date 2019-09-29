Thomas Ray Nicely, 76, departed this world on September 11, 2019, as a result of injuries received in an automobile accident. Tom, the son of Clarence and Opal Legg Nicely, was born on February 6, 1943, and spent his youth in his beloved Logan County, West Virginia. He attended the University of West Virginia, earning degrees in mathematics and physics, and completed a PhD in applied mathematics from the University of Virginia. He was a professor of mathematics at Lynchburg College, now the University of Lynchburg, for over forty years and was known professionally for research in the field of number theory. In 1994 his discovery of a flaw in Intel Computer's Pentium processing chip brought him unexpected international prominence. Tom loved to teach and learn. He also loved sports and developed a football themed board game called Paydirt for Sports Illustrated which was a precursor to fantasy football. He was a passionate competitor in horseshoes, pool and table tennis and an excellent photographer. He is survived by his wife, Heidi Koring; his niece and nephews, Linda Hass, Clarence Lee and Roger Tabor; as well as by his first wife, Linda Carol Nicely; and best friend, Randy Sowell. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Lynchburg Humane Society or the University of Lynchburg. A memorial service will be held at the University of Lynchburg in the Snidow Chapel on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
