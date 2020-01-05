Edna Hawkins Newton of Lynchburg, Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, January 3, 2020 in Bedford, Va. She was born February 11, 1929 in Schoolfield, Va. to Otelia and John Hawkins Sr. She was a devoted wife and mother, and a faithful Sunday School teacher for many years. Edna is survived by her children, Pat (Gary) Hubbard, Carol Richardson, Jim (Rita) Newton, Don (Joanne) Newton and Barbara (Darryl) Smith; her grandchildren, Paul (Angela), Andrea (Tony), Gary (Alana), Jason, Ryan, Kirsten, Kristina, Dan, Amber (Ryan) and Caroline (Shawn); and great-grandchildren, Will, Wesley, Parker, Madison, Mason and Mariana. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, K. B. Newton Jr.; siblings, Melvin J. Hawkins, John H. Hawkins Jr., Mildred L. Hawkins, Genevieve Hawkins Carr, Geraldine Hawkins McKissick, Jacqueline Hawkins Beasley and Dorothy Hawkins Jordan; and grandson, Drew. The family would like to acknowledge the care provided by the wonderful staff of the Bedford County Nursing Home and Centra Hospice. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg with Pastor Jim Newton officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Mountain View Cemetery, Danville, Va. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Newton, Edna Hawkins
