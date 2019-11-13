Dorothy May Vinson Newsome, 91, of Bedford, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas Franklin Newsome Jr. Born in Kentucky on October 6, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Richard A. Vinson and Jenny Pearl Hunter. Dorothy was also preceded in death by her son, Thomas Franklin Newsome III. and grandson, Jesse Conan Crawford. Dorothy is survived by her three daughters, Jenny D. Newsome and partner, Charles Shulenberger, Tracee V. Newsome, and A. Kathleen Hannoosh and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Nathan Lambdin, Erin Crawford, Mary Hannoosh, Sean Froehling, Rachael and Samuel Hannoosh, and nine great-grandchildren. A memorial service and celebration of Dorothy's life will be held in the Spring of 2020, at Highland Memory Gardens, in Dublin, Virginia. Information regarding the arrangements will be forthcoming. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
