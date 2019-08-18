Mrs. Phyllis Ports Newman, 93, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was predeceased by her parents, her siblings and her daughter, Celeste Newman Smetana. She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Dr. M. Douglas Newman and children, Sara Newman-Frick, M. Douglas Newman, Jr. and wife, Sandy, and Mark B. Newman and wife, Susan, 11 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. All of her life, Phyllis was devoted to music. She was involved in The Thursday Morning Music Club, The Chorale Society of Lynchburg and The Wednesday Morning Music Club of Roanoke, serving as their President at one time. When they celebrated their 100th birthday, with the Reverend Nelson Harris as outstanding speaker, they noted that Phyllis was the oldest living member of the club. She did choir work in many of the churches that her husband served during his ministry, and she catered open house receptions in each parsonage of the churches they served. She was an outstanding seamstress, seeing that her family was always well attired. She was a loving mother to four children, and supporter of her husband in all of his ministry. May she rest in peace. A service of prayer and praise will be held at a later time. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Roanoke, is assisting the family. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
