Anna Logwood Newman, 91, of 1548 Leesville Road, Lynch Station, died on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Autumn Care of Altavista. She was the wife of the late Calvin Wilson Newman. She was born on December 25, 1927, in Campbell County, a daughter of the late George Logwood and Mary Elizabeth Cox Logwood. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and a homemaker. She is survived by two sons, Alvin Frederick Newman (Joanne) of Forest, and Marcus Arnold Newman (Gwen) of Jonesborough, Tenn.; four daughters, Nancy Louise Newman, Betty Jean "B.J." Newman, Carolyn Henderson, and Shirley N. Dowdy, all of Altavista; three brothers, Calvin Logwood of Lynch Station, Charlie Logwood of Pinehurst, N.C., and Sam Logwood of Goode; four sisters, Edna Ellett of Newport News, Mary Nichols of Evington, Eunice Green of Lynch Station, and Eva Hedrick of Altavista; two grandchildren, Amanda Corbitt and Jason Newman; and three great-grandchildren, Sean Newman, Abigail Newman and Amber Newman. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Mount Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Bobby Brumfield. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Finch & Finch, Funeral & Cremation Service, Altavista and other times at the residence of Nancy and B.J., 103 Windy Ridge Road, Altavista. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
