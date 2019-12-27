Helen Hackworth Neman, age 101, of Lynch Station, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Autumn Care of Altavista. She was born on Monday, August 26, 1918, in Campbell County, a daughter of the late James D. Hackworth and Vaughnie Kate Dowdy Hackworth. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John B. Newman. She was retired from Burlington Industries and was a member of Altavista Church of Christ. She is survived by her nephew, Robert Terrell and her loving friend, Agnes Hedrick. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Updike Funeral Home Cremation Service, Huddleston. A funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Interment will follow in Leesville United Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.
Neman, Helen Hackworth
