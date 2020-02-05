Sadie Dodd Nelson, 93, of Victoria, Va., joined her family in Heaven on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. She was the wife of the late, John Marshall "Jack" Nelson; daughter of the late, Claude and Fannie C. Dodd; and sister of the late, Walker Dodd, Mattie Bennett, Luther Dodd, Hubbard Dodd, Irene Clark and Annie Morris. She is survived by her children, Kathy Epperson (Jerry), John Nelson, Jackie Lamanna (Larry) and Ralph Nelson (Wendy); grandchildren, Wil Epperson (Alicia), Kelley Parks (Lisa), Tony Nelson (Beth), Christian Nelson, Stephen Lamanna (Ivy), Paul Lamanna (Jean), Jonathan Lamanna (Candy), Kathryn Emons (Tim), Nick Nelson and Chris Nelson; great-grandchildren, Julia Parks, Sadie Epperson, Kaylee Nelson, Zoie Lamanna, Conner Lamanna, Henley Lamanna, Caroline Lamanna and Joseph Lamanna; three brothers, Parker Dodd, Hampton Dodd and Leighton Dodd (Maryanne) and two sisters, Jean Bigger and Hilda Smith. Sadie enjoyed photography, flowers, baking and dearly loved the Victoria Presbyterian Church, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. Interment in the Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria. The family will receive friends Friday from 6:30 until 8 p.m. at the Staples Funeral Home in Victoria. In honor of Sadie please consider donations to Lunenburg Health Services, P.O. Box 121, Victoria 23974 or Victoria Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 1419, Victoria, Va. 23974. Online condolences may be made at www.staplesfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Sadie Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.