Mary "Jean" Moore Nash, 89, of Appomattox, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on September 9, 1930, the daughter of the late Walter Bass and Flossie Phelps Moore of Gladstone. She was a member of Mount Comfort United Methodist Church. She made her home a welcoming place for countless people with the smell of fresh bread, pies, and cakes and good conversation. Her fresh coconut cakes were legendary. Her tireless hours of caring for family members with love and tenderness brought joy to their last years. In addition to cooking and gardening, she loved to sew and did alterations for so many in the Appomattox community. She retired from the Appomattox Garment Company; later known as Courtland Manufacturing Inc. after 45 years of service. She worked at Betty Brite Cleaners in Appomattox until the age of 88. She is survived by her only child, Carolyn N. Thompson of Appomattox; two grandchildren, Angela T. Sutton and husband, Eric of Charlotte, N.C., and Rodney L. Thompson of Lynchburg; two great grandsons, Ryan and Reid Sutton of Charlotte, N.C.; and a very special friend, Debbie Purcell. She was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Eloise and G. C. Martin and a son-in-law, Billy Thompson. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Mount Comfort United Methodist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Russell Cheatham. The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter. Those wishing to make memorials please consider Appomattox Animal Shelter, 3074 Morning Star Road, Appomattox, VA 24522 or a charity of your choice. "Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies." Proverbs 31:10 Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

