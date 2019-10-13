Cecil "Ann" Napper, 78, of Amherst, departed this life on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in Lynchburg. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at New Mount Baptist Church with the Rev. George Gohanna officiating and the Rev. Allen Pannell Eulogist, with burial to follow in New Mount Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home.
