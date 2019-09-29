The Rev. Warren L. Napier was born to the late Robert and Louise Napier and preceded in death by one son, George Washington Napier. He leaves to cherish his memory his lovely wife of 42 years, the Rev. Dr. Dorothy Napier; three sons, Freddie Napier (Scottie) of Lynchburg, Va., Dwayne Napier of Abilene, Texas, James Napier of Fayetteville, N.C.; two daughters, Glenda Napier of Greensboro, N.C., and Wanda Napier of Lynchburg, Va.; two sisters, the Rev. Fannie Humbles (the Rev. Ernest) of Concord Va., Julie Franklin (Wayne) of North Carolina; two brothers, Richard Napier and John Napier of Lynchburg Va.; 12 grandchildren; a devoted granddaughter, Shawnqa Napier; a very loyal and devoted nephew Maurice Turpin along with Theodore and Melinda Turpin of Lynchburg Va; two sisters-in-law, Evelyn Turpin of Lynchburg, Va., and Frances Turpin of Richmond, Va.; three brothers-in-law, Ray Turpin, Jack Turpin and Carol Turpin of Lynchburg, Va.; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at First St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. His remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing.
