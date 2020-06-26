Betty Trent Napier, 85, of Purdum Mill Road, Appomattox, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Lewis C. Napier, Sr. Born in Charlotte County, Va., on June 12, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Cornelia Lane Trent and Sydnor Peters Trent. She is survived by a son, Lewis C. Napier Jr. and wife, Lisa of Appomattox; two grandchildren, Chelsie and Matthew Napier; one great-grandchild, Caroline; two-step-children, Charles (Chuck) Napier and wife, Karen of Hampton and Elizabeth (Beth) Mahoney and husband, Mark; a step-grandson, Christopher Mahoney all of Kingsport, Tenn.; a sister, Carolyn Kerr and husband, J. W. of Rustburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers, William Trent, Eugene Trent, Elton Trent, and Harold Trent; and three sisters, Lula Belle Napier, Margaret Pritt, and Bernice Smith. Betty retired from Thomasville Furniture in 1997, as an inspector and she attended Thomas Terrace Baptist Church. She filled her retirement years spending time with her grandchildren; by serving as their taxi to and from school and watching them play soccer and baseball. Her heart was filled with joy in the last few months with the addition of her great-grandchild, Caroline. Who always brought a smile to her face. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Thomas Terrace Baptist Church officiated by Pastor Mark Grooms. Burial will follow in Spout Spring Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service and at other times at the home of her son, Lewis Napier, 183 Courtland Drive. Those wishing to make memorials please consider the Appomattox Rescue Squad, PO Box 57, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
