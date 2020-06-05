Angela Hudson Nance, age 60, died on June 3, 2020, at Friendship Health. She was born in Lynchburg, on May 1, 1960. She is survived by her father, Homer Hudson, and three siblings, Audrey Mason, David Hudson, and Marc Hudson. Angie loved life and loved people. She will be remembered for her smile.Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory Bedford is assiting the family. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

